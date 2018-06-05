Three victims killed in Route 104 crash identified

Posted:

MORGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Three victims who died in a crash Monday have been identified.

18-year-old Alexander Bloodgood, 38-year-old Kristin Bloodgood, and 36-year-old Anthony Paxton, all of Franklin, died in a wreck on Illinois Route 104 Monday afternoon.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Illinois State Police.

