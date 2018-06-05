Steakhouse, insurance business destroyed in fire

VANDALIA, Ill. (WAND) - A steakhouse and a neighboring insurance business were destroyed by a fire Monday.

Crews responded to the Capitol View Steakhouse in Vandalia around 11 Monday night. The fire started in the steakhouse and spread to the insurance business next door.

No one was injured, but KSDK reports it took firefighters hours to get the fire under control and put out hot spots.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.