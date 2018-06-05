Gov. Rauner to visit Quincy veteran's home

Posted:

QUINCY, Ill. (WAND) - Governor Bruce Rauner will visit the veteran's home in Quincy Tuesday.

He will announce major improvements for the home.

He will also announce a new Department of Veteran's Affairs director.

The Quincy veteran's home has been plagued with Legionnaires Disease.

Since 2015, 13 people have died from the disease.

