Macon County Fair to kick off

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Tuesday is the start of the Macon County Fair.

The fair kicks off at 5 p.m. and closes Tuesday night at 10.

The fair goes until Sunday.

Rides at the fair will be $2 Tuesday night.

Thursday and Sunday there will be a free petting zoo.

Thursday night at 7 p.m. will be the Miss Macon County and Junior Miss and Little Miss pageants. Admission is $5 and free for children 3 and under.

Friday is the IPA truck and tractor pulls at 6 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and children 12 and over, $6 for children 5 to 11, and free for children 4 and under.

Saturday is the adorable baby contest at 2 p.m. Registration starts at 1 p.m. The cost to enter is $10 per child. One adult is admitted for free. General admission is $1 and free for children 12 and under.

Saturday is also the C-Bar Rodeo and the IL State Fair Karaoke Contest, both at 7 p.m.

Admission to the rodeo is $12 for adults and children 12 and over, $6 for children 5 to 11, and free for children 4 and under.

There is free admission for the karaoke contest. To compete, you can register online. The contest will be held in the Decatur Building.

Sunday is the swine show at 2 p.m. and the Demolition Derby at 6 p.m.

Admission for the derby is $12 for adults and children 12 and over, $6 for children 5 to 11, and free for children 4 and under.

The fair opens at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. It opens at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Admission is $2, and there is free parking on the fairgrounds.