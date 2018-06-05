Decatur City Manager Tim Gleason in Bloomington for meet and great

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Manager Tim Gleason will be in Bloomington Tuesday for a meet and greet.

Gleason is one of three finalists to become city manager in Bloomington.

He has served as Decatur's city manager for nearly four years.

The city voted to give him a six percent raise in March.

