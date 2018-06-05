Mattoon City Council to vote on ambulance ordinance

Posted:

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon City Council will vote on a new ambulance ordinance Tuesday night.

The city sued the firefighters union after disputes over removing the ambulance service.

The vote would give the city the power to regulate private ambulance services in the city.

The firefighters union has said they will continue to fight to keep ambulances in the city.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps