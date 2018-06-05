Danville police search for suspects after shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville police are searching for two people involved with shooting and injuring a man Sunday.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Kansas St. just before 3 a.m.

A 43-year-old man had been shot in the leg.

The victim told police he was in his home when two men barged in and a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, the victim was shot once in the leg.

The suspects took off in an unknown direction.

The victim was treated at an area hospital.



Anyone who has information regarding this crime is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.