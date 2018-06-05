79-year-old dies in 2 vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say one person is dead after a two vehicle crash on Tuesday afternoon

Police responded to mile post 92 on Interstate 55 southbound, just after 12:15 p.m. That's just south of 6th Street.

The investigations shows that at gray 2001 Honda passenger car was traveling south on I-55 in the right lane. A truck tractor was traveling at the same location as the Honda, when for some unknown reason the Honda swerved and crossed into the path of the truck. The two vehicles collided, causing the Honda to spin and roll into the median.

The driver in the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene by the Sangamon County Coroner. She has been identified as Pauline McNealy. An autopsy showed McNealy died from blunt force trauma from the crash.

Police say the passenger of the Honda was transported to Memorial Medical Center with serious injuries.