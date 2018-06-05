Gas to be sold for boaters at Nelson Park

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Gasoline will be sold for boaters at Nelson Park.

City officials are currently working with the Decatur Park District to create a permanent fuel option.

Gas will be sold at the Nelson Park pump on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and holidays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Gas will be sold through September 3.