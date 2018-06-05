Stand up paddleboard yoga classes to be held

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can do yoga on a paddleboard.

The Fairview Family Aquatic Center is teaming up with Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga and Sunset Relaxation Yoga to bring the classes to the center.

You must be 16 or older to take part in the class, and only six people will be allowed per class.

To sign up,

Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga will hold classes at Fairview Family Aquatic Center, 2640 W. Fairview Park Dr. on Tuesdays, June 5 - July 31 or Thursdays, June 7 - August 2; no class July 3 - 5.

Tuesdays from 7 - 7:45 a.m. and Thursdays, 8:30 - 9:15 a.m.

The fee for the water class is $10 for DISC full-facility member or current pool pass holder ($14 non-members).

The fee for the land class is $4 for DISC full-facility member or current pool pass holder ($6 non-members).

Sunset Relaxation Yoga will hold classes on Wednesdays, June 6 - August 1 from 8 - 8:45 p.m.

$10 for DISC full-facility member or current pool pass holder ($14 non-members) for the water class and $4 for DISC full-facility member or current pool pass holder ($6 non-members) for the land class.

Register by clicking HERE.