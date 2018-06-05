Low numbers force 'Shoreline Squad' cancellation

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A training program for an upcoming race is canceled in 2018.

Organizers say the Shoreline Squad, a 13-week training program to prepare people for the Shoreline Classic 5K and 15K, does not have the sign-up numbers it needs to operate in 2018. A kickoff event was originally planned for June 14.

“I know this may come as a shock and I wish we didn’t have to do it, but we were really left with no choice,” organizers said in a Facebook post. “I apologize for any inconveniences this may have caused.”

People behind the program are instead looking to point the public to other training opportunities for the Classic, which is still scheduled to happen as planned on Sunday, Sept. 16.

First-time runners are welcome to join the Decatur Running Club when it meets for weekly Thursday runs, which start at 5:30 p.m. Fleet Feet also has an intermediate training program starting on June 14. Call them at (217)330-9904 or visit their store for more information.

Organizers say they expect to have Shoreline Squad events available for the 30th annual Shoreline Classic race in 2019. People can register for the 2018 race here.