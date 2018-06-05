Obit: Mother 'will not be missed'

REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (WAND) – An obituary for a Minnesota woman ended with angry words and accusations against her.

Kathleen Dehmlow passed away at the age of 80. The Redwood Falls Gazette published a biting obituary Monday, in which family members wrote that she abandoned her husband and two children after his brother got her pregnant. She then moved to California.

The obituary says Dehmlow “abandoned” her children when she moved. Gina and Jay were raised by her parents in Clements, Minn. The obituary says she will “now face judgment”.

“She will not be missed by Gina and Jay, and they understand that this world is a better place without her,” the obituary says.

NBC Chicago reports the obituary is no longer on the Gazette’s website.