Taylorville water plant ahead of schedule

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND)- Work on Taylorville’s new water treatment plant is moving ahead of schedule, the city’s mayor said Tuesday.

"(The builders have), by contract, until next June, but they're way ahead of schedule due to the nice weather we've had,” said Mayor Bruce Barry. “Hopefully January, February of '19, this will be up and running."

The city began building the plant in 2017, after environmental authorities told them to either upgrade or replace the city’s existing water treatment plant, which was built in the early 1950s.

"Currently they're erecting the building steel right now and doing a lot of the masonry work, getting started. A lot of the underground plumbing and electrical has been done,” said senior engineering technician Jeff Long. “There's still a lot of plumbing, electrical, telemetry that needs to be done, then of course the masonry and exterior work as far as roof panels and wall panels needs to be done."

Barry said the city is considering using solar energy to power the plant.