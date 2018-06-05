Illinois' Spillane makes program history in MLB Draft

The Cincinnati Reds selected Bren Spillane in the third round (82nd overall) of the MLB Draft Tuesday.

Spillane, who was picked as a right fielder, becomes the highest drafted position player in Illini history. The junior was named Collegiate Baseball's National Player of the Year, and the Big Ten Player of the Year. Spillane hit .389 with 23 home runs, 60 RBI's, and 16 stolen bases.

Teammate Joey Gerber (RHP) was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the eighth round (238th overall). Gerber converted all 14 of his save attempts in 2018.

Illinois State infielder Owen Miller was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 3rd round (84th overall).