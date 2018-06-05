Future Illini Dosunmu makes final cut for USA U18 team

In the video above Illinois' all-time leading scorer Deon Thomas explains why Ayo Dosunmu will be a good fit in Brad Underwood's system.

Illinois incoming freshman Ayo Dosunmu made the final cut for the USA Basketball U18 national team Tuesday.

The five-star recruit from Morgan Park is one of twelve players in the country to make the team. Dosunmu will compete with Team USA in the FIBA Americas U18 Championship in St. Catharines, Canada next week. The top four teams will qualify for the 2019 FIBA World Cup.