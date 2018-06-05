What to do when pet is dehydrated

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The days are getting hot, and we mean HOT! Dr. Todd’s Pet Pro veterinarian is reminding all of central Illinois to keep a close eye on furry friends and make sure they’re staying hydrated.

Dr. Todd lays down some warning signs for first-time animal parents to look out for:

Lightheaded Vomiting Collapse

He says it’s important to give them water immediately in case symptoms begin to show. Often times these symptoms begin when a dog or cat is left in the vehicle for too long.

.

“Vehicles heat up very quickly and within minutes the temperature in the car can hit up to 120 degrees," says Dr. Todd.

But leaving pets in vehicles is not the only problem in this weather, pets also begin to feel pain when the sun is too hot for the pavement and burning their feet.

Dr. Todd says pets should avoid the sun during the hottest hours of the day.