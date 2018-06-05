1 to hospital after car hit power pole

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) - A car crashed into a power pole in the Mount Zion area, police say.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Route 121 and close to the Town and Country Bank (1645 IL-121), when officers say a car hit the pole and brought wires down. The pole itself stayed upright.

Officers had to close down traffic lanes in the area.

One injured person is in a hospital for treatment.