Springfield fire captain arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police took a leader of the Springfield fire department into custody this week. 

Officers arrested Fire Captain Chad Bates on Monday night at about 11 p.m. He is facing charges of intimidation and obstructing a peace officer. 

He's out on bond Tuesday night. 

