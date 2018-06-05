Deputies: Man stole farm equipment, dirt bike

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies arrested a man connected to the theft of farm equipment and a dirt bike.

After 7 a.m. on May 30, deputies say a witness on a Cerro Gordo Blacktop farm noticed two men with a Chevrolet pickup truck behind one of the barns. They say the men drove away with a 7-foot John Deere blade visible in the back of the truck.

Investigators say the men stole a John Deere 1-row planter, an antique “hog oiler” and the blade. Those items carried a total value of $1,400. Deputies arrested Loyd Peterson, 48, later that morning at a Decatur address.

The items were at the scene of the arrest. Deputies say all of them were damaged and “possibly not able to be fixed”.

Peterson is accused of a second theft, which deputies say happened between 7 p.m. on May 14 and the morning of May 16. Peterson is accused of stealing a 2007 Xiongtai Dirt Bike from an unlocked Maroa garage, then selling it at a Decatur address.

Peterson is behind bars in the Macon County Jail and faces burglary charges.