Thief of money from company pleads guilty

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A woman charged with stealing nearly a half-million dollars from her employer entered a guilty plea.

In December 2016, leadership at JD Properties noticed dollar amounts weren’t adding up in rental property accounting records. Natalie Stout, 37, was responsible for taking payments from renters to the bank. A total of $481,859 was missing from JD Properties accounts.

Bank records revealed Stout put $202,739 in money outside of payroll, child support or unemployment deposits in her account between 2013 and 2016. She’s accused of spending the money on bills and online shopping.

Stout’s guilty plea was for a theft charge, which is a class 1 felony. She is required to pay a restitution of $206,118 plus court costs. She is on probation for the next 24 months.

Her punishment is part of a plea deal.