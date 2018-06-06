Decatur firefighters investigating overnight arson

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Decatur Fire Department is investigating an early morning house fire.

Fire officials were called to the 2200 Block of E. North Street just before midnight Tuesday evening.

Crews arrived to a house that was engulfed in flames.

One woman was home at the time of the fire, but no injuries have been reported. Although according to officials, three cats died as a result of the fire.

Fire crews estimate the cost of damages to be around $41,000.

The Decatur Fire Department is investigating the fire as an arson and say they have no suspects at this time.