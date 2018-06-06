Danville council approves year-round curfew for teens

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Those under 18 will now have to adhere to a curfew all year long in Danville.

The Danville City Council voted to approve extending the summer curfew hours to all year.

The council approved the summer curfew hours in 2017.

The council voted 9-4 Tuesday to make those hours permanent.

Anyone under 18 who is not supervised by a parent or guardian will have to be home before 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Exceptions include teens or children who have school, volunteer, or religious activities, sporting events, jobs, plays, or movies.