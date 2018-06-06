Man given court supervision for causing deadly accident

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man has been given court supervision for causing a deadly accident in March.

81-year-old Ted Rund of Philo pleaded guilty before a judge for failure to obey a stop sign.

On March 21, he ran a stop sign on an Interstate 57 off ramp, hitting a car driven by 77-year-old Katherine Schwartz of Longview. Schwartz later died.

He will serve six months of court supervision and pay $1,000 plus court costs.