Memorial service to mark 1 year since Yingying Zhang's disappearance

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A memorial service is planned for the anniversary of Yingying Zhang's disappearance.

The UI scholar from China disappeared from a bus stop on the University of Illinois campus.

28-year-old Christensen of Champaign is charged in Zhang’s kidnapping resulting in death, even though her body has not been found.

Zhang was seen on a security camera getting into a black Saturn Astra around 2 p.m. on June 9, 2017. Police later learned the vehicle belonged to Christensen.

When initially questioned by police, Christensen said he gave Zhang a ride, but dropped her off after a short distance, because she became panicked.

The memorial is planned for June 9 at 2 p.m. in Room 406 at the Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.