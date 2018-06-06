Spring, summer sale to help purchase 3-D mammography

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Auxiliary hosted a Spring into Summer Gently Used Sale on Wednesday.

The sale was from 7 a.m. until 3 pm in the Assisi Room at St. Mary's in Decatur.

Items for sale were purses, jewelry, scarves, sunglasses, books, CDs, video games and much more.

The funds will go toward purchasing a 3-D mammography equipment for the hospital.

