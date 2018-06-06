Car found shot up in grocery store parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in finding a shooting suspect.

Police say they were called to a shooting at 7 Brothers Grocery, located at 1801 S. 11th Street on Friday around 11:50 p.m.

At the scene police located a silver KIA sedan that was struck five times by gunfire. There were no injuries reported.

The suspect police say they are looking for is described as a black male wearing a blue jersey and was last seen running south on 11th Street.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 788-8427. A tip leading to an arrest could receive a cash reward.