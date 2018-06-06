Fleet Feet hosts 5K for Global Running Day

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Fleet Feet Sports locations across the country are holding free 5K runs Wednesday for Global Running Day.

The Big Run is open to runners of all levels.

Results are funneled into a national leaderboard to determine the fastest person in the country to participate.

The race will be at 6 p.m. at 1090 W. Wood St. in Decatur.

You must register prior to 6 p.m.

In addition to the race, there will be giveaways from Fleet Feet Sports, Brooks Running, the Decatur Running Club, and the Decatur Park District.