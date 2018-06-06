Man killed after being hit at Tilton gas station

TILTON, Ill. (WAND) – Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed at a Tilton gas station.

67-year-old Ronnie Johnson of rural Danville died after being hit in the parking lot as a driver went to pull up to a gas pump.

The incident happened at the Circle K gas station in the 1600 block of Georgetown Rd. shortly before noon Tuesday.

An autopsy for Johnson was scheduled for Wednesday morning.

The Tilton Police Chief told WAND the State’s Attorney’s Office is investigating to determine whether any charges will be filed.