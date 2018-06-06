Central Illinois Foodbank gets 50,000 pounds of meat donated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Central Illinois Foodbank received a huge donation Wednesday.

Smithfield Foods, Inc. donated nearly 50,000 pounds of protein.

It is part of the company’s 2018 Helping Hungry Homes donation tour.

The food was donated around 10:30 a.m. to the foodbank at 1937 East Cook in Springfield.

Meat is normally difficult for food banks to maintain and adequate supply.