Springfield airport gets $3.4 million for improvements

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Abraham Lincoln Capital Airport in Springfield is getting $3.4 million to use for terminal improvements.

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL) and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) announced the federal grant funding Wednesday.

The money comes from the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.

"These critical funds will help improve safety for travelers flying in and out of Springfield's airport," said Durbin. "Investing in our small airports is key to our state's economic success, and I will continue working with Senator Duckworth to ensure Illinois communities have access to the federal resources that make air travel safer and more efficient."

Funds will be used to complete a multi-year commercial passenger terminal modernization program.

The final phase will involve expanding the terminal in the baggage claim waiting area, expanding the secure lounge for outbound passengers, and provide necessary updates for the TSA passenger security screening lane.