American Red Cross Sound the Alarm Campaign installs free smoke alarms

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – More than 103,400 smoke alarms were installed in communities as part of the American Red Cross’s Sound the Alarm campaign.

The goal is to prevent home fires, especially in communities at high risk for fires.

More than 30,900 volunteers helped in the campaign that lasted a few weeks in April and May.

Out of all of those alarms installed, 1,909 of them were given to people in Central and Southern Illinois.

The American Red Cross said seven people are killed and another 36 are injured every day in home fires.

Most of those incidents happen in homes without working smoke alarms.

To help save lives, the Red Cross asks you to take two steps:

1. “Practice fire drills at home. Fire experts agree that people may have as little as two minutes to escape a burning home and the Red Cross urges every household to create a fire escape plan and practice it until everyone can escape in less than two minutes.”

2. “Check smoke alarms monthly. Working smoke alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire in half. Place smoke alarms on every level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms. Test smoke alarms once a month. Change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.”