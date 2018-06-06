Del’s Popcorn donates snacks for Nurses Week

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Del’s Popcorn celebrated Nurses Week by donating treats.

HSHS St. John’s Children’s Hospital posted a thank you to Del’s on its Facebook page.

Del’s donated more than 40 individually wrapped bags of popcorn for the “Circus theme” on Pediatrics.

A large bag of popcorn was also donated for staff to share.

