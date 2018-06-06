Eagles player makes silent point to reporters

PHILADELPHIA (WAND) – A Philadelphia Eagles football player says people aren’t listening to the real issues.

When reporters surrounded the locker of Malcolm Jenkins on Wednesday, he addressed them silently, holding up poster board after poster board to make his point. He decided to do this days after President Donald Trump pulled back an invitation for the Super Bowl champions to visit him at the White House.

The first simply says “you aren’t listening”. The second went on to say “more than 60 percent of people in prison are people of color”. In the third, he says close to 200,000 children go into the adult criminal system every year for non-violent crimes.

He then held up the “you aren’t listening” sign again as questions continued.

Further posters explored prison statistics and those of people shot and killed by police. Near the end, he held up a poster naming a number of NFL players, calling all of them “true patriots” because of what they’ve done in their communities.

The Eagles have been criticized by some nationally and supported by others after the majority of the team refused to visit the White House. President Trump held a patriotic event featuring military members in D.C. instead of meeting with the team.

NBC 10 Philadelphia reports he then said "all right, guys" to reporters and left the room.

Click here for photos of every poster Jenkins showed.