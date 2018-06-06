Police find missing Champaign child

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – An 8-year-old boy reported missing is safe and at home, police say.

An update sent after 8:40 p.m. Wednesday says Steven Cruz-Bran was found after he disappeared at 11 a.m. He was riding a bike at the time.

"Thank you to the community for your support and sharing of information," Champaign police said in a statement.