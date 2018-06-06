Championship Wii bowling competition takes place in the capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Seniors and people with disabilities faced off in a championship bowling competition - Wii bowling, that is.

The Affordable Assisted Living Coalition (AALC) hosted its ninth annual Wii Bowling Games. Residents from throughout the state traveled to Springfield for the final four tournament.

Executive Director of AALC, Wayne Smallwood, says they have competitors ranging from 22 to 90 years old.

"We sponsor a Wii bowling league and have over 80 teams from 155 facilities around the state," Smallwood said. "The residents love to be here. It's a way to keep them engaged and active and we promote healthy aging."

Teams from Alton, Bolingbrook, Charleston and North Aurora are all competing for the winning title.

The "Bowling Brooks" team says it spends all of its spare time practicing.

"It's not hard to learn," 'a team member said. "There's so many little things you have to remember to make the game worthwhile."

The championship game will be held on Thursday.