Deadly crash victim named in Champaign County

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators identified the person killed a Tuesday two-vehicle crash.

Barbara Roth, 58, lost her life in the crash at the intersection of 3200 County Road and 1100 East in East Bend Township. Responders pronounced her dead at the scene just before 7 p.m.

An autopsy is scheduled to happen later on Wednesday with an inquest potentially coming later.

Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says his office and Champaign County deputies are working together on the case.