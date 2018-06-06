Semis take damage in crash with car

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Three semi trucks were involved in a Wednesday crash on Interstate 74.

District 10 troopers say a passenger car ended up in the median after the crash at mile post 187, which is east of Urbana. All three trucks took damage and needed a heavy-duty tow truck.

Troopers say there are minor injuries.

State police say there was partial lane blockage, adding that drivers should expect delays.

This story will be updated as WAND-TV learns more.