Police: Mother on hand as teen shattered window, made threats

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a teen, accompanied by her mother, broke an apartment complex window in an effort to get a man to fight her.

Officers say a teenage girl, her brother and her mother, 39-year-old Dora Wheeler, came to Timber Cove Apartments (1703 S. Country Club Road) to confront an apartment resident. Police say the teen threw shoes at a window, breaking its exterior screen and causing it along with its metal frame to fall to the ground, when the man refused to let them in.

Officers say the teen then threw a “large object” through the window itself, causing the glass to shatter. Police managed to put her in handcuffs after she ignored their commands to stop.

A sworn statement says the man’s mother came to the scene to try and help resolve the argument. Police say glass from the shattered window hit her as she walked down stairs in the complex. At that point, Wheeler and the teen girl had climbed through the window and into the apartment building. The man had locked himself in his apartment.

The statement says the teen threatened to “beat” the man in the apartment.

Officers say the man’s mother suffered severe cuts to her chest and arm because of the broken glass. Police say they found a broken “cigarette butt receptacle” on the ground inside where the glass was shattered.

Wheeler is facing charges of mob action, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and criminal trespassing, which is a felony count. She is behind bars in the Macon County Jail with a bond set at $20,000.