Construction bids approved for Overlook Aquatic Center

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Park District Board of Commissioners has approved construction contracts for the Overlook Aquatic Center and the Decatur Soccer Complex.

The contracts total $3.73 million for the aquatic center and $330,000 for a pavilion at the soccer complex.

The board gave unanimous approval to bids from seven different companies for the eight separate portions of the aquatic center project.

The biggest portion of that project, general construction, was awarded to Christy-Fultz, Inc. for $1,495,261.

That construction includes concrete work, an entrance building, bath house, pump house, and concession stand.

Electrical work is going to Anderson Electric with a bid of $572,845.

Plumbing will be done by E.L Pruitt, who submitted a bid of $337,502.

Utilities and earthwork will be done by Burdick Plumbing. They made a bid of $492,655.

Parking lot paving and installing curbs will be done by Dunn Co. for $339,056.

General Fence Co. will do perimeter fencing for $87,023.

HVAC work will be done by King-Lar Co. for $91,700.

Construction will start this month at the aquatic center. The hope is to have it open next May.

The board also gave unanimous approval for eight contracts to work on the pavilion at the soccer complex near Stephen Decatur Middle School.

Christy-Fultz, Burdick, Bruckner Masonry, Bodine Electric, Illiana Steel, and E.L. Pruitt were awarded contracts totally around $330,000.