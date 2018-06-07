Police release photo of Dunkin Donuts robbery suspect

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police are releasing a photo of a suspect in the armed robbery of a Bloomington Dunkin Donuts.

The store in the 2300 block of E. Oakland Ave. was robbed just before 10:30 p.m. on May 27.

The suspect is described as a black man in his 20s or 30s with light skin, a large nose, standing about 6' tall and weighing around 200 pounds.

If you have information that can help or recognize the suspect, call Detective Steve Moreland at (309) 434-2359.

If you wish to remain anonymous, please call McLean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.