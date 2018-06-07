Pounds of pot found during traffic stop

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police found pounds of pot during a traffic stop, and now an Urbana man is facing charges.

20-year-old Aymane Bzami was charged Wednesday with two counts of possession with intent to deliver cannabis.

Police said an officer saw him making a drug deal in the 800 block of North McKinley Ave. just before midnight Tuesday.

When he drove away, the officer stopped him for making a traffic violation.

He has a suspended license and had a wad of cash in his hand.

When a K-9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle, Bzami told police there was nine pounds of marijuana in the trunk.

Officers actually found 11 pounds packed into ten large bags.

Five more ounces were found in the passenger compartment packed in canisters and boxes.

Officers also found close to $4,000 in cash, baggies, and a cellphone.

Bzami does have a valid medical marijuana card.

Bzami has prior convictions for aggravated battery and possession and delivery of cannabis.

His bond is set at $25,000, and he is due in court Aug. 7.