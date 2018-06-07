Couple charged after admitting to getting drugs in mail

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A couple is facing charges after they admitted they were getting drugs in the mail and selling drugs locally.

40-year-old Kelly Adams and 28-year-old Christopher Dorsett, both of Champaign, were each charged with cannabis trafficking and possession with intent to deliver hydrocodone, oxycodone, morphine, and Ecstasy.

On May 22, the Champaign County Street Crimes Task Force officers searched the couple's home.

They got a warrant after learning a suspicious package had been mailed from California. When officers intercepted it, they learned it contained cannabis wax.

It was resealed and delivered their house the next day.

When the package was delivered, officers executed the search warrant at the house and found almost 7 pounds of cannabis and products containing cannabis, oxycodone, morphine, hydrocodone and Ecstasy pills.

Three small children were also in the house.

Adams and Dorsett are free on their own recognizance and have to be in court June 13.