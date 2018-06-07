Danville man found not guilty of murder

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man has been acquitted of the murder of Kuron Kimmons last year.

Ronald Pettis was found not guilty of murder, but was found guilty of mob action in Kimmons' stabbing and beating.

LewShawn Clark testified she saw Pettis punch, kick, and stomp on Kimmons at the Fair Oaks public housing complex on May 30.

Pettis, Marcus Jefferson, and Pettis' sister, Ronesha Pettis, were all charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and mob action.

Another sister of Ronald Pettis, Malika Anthony, is charged with five counts of first-degree murder and one count of mob action. She was 15 when prosecutors say she stabbed Kimmons. She is being charged as an adult.

Clark testified they were all beating Kimmons while he was on the ground.

She said when she went to perform CPR on him, they ran off.

The News Gazette reported the murder stemmed from a fight involving 8th grade girls.

When Kimmons and a couple of other people went to Malika Anthony's mother's home to talk about Malika's actions.

The fight escalated into physical confrontations involving multiple people.

Clark said Kimmons was trying to break up a fight when he fell to the ground and was attacked.

The News Gazette also said testimony was given that Anthony was holding a knife and swinging a padlock from something it was attached to.

Pettis' attorney claims he had nothing to do with the stabbing and was simply trying to get grown men off of his sister during the fight.

Pettis faces one to six years in prison for the mob action conviction.

He will be sentenced July 19.

His bond was also reduced from $1 million to $10,000.