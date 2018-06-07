WAND and Macon Co. Senior Center collecting fans for seniors

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WAND and the Macon County Senior Center are collecting donations of fans.

The fans will be donated to area seniors.

You can donate new fans at Walmart North in Decatur on June 14 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who are 55 years or older who have not received a fan in the past two years and are low income ($18,096 a household of 1 or $24,360 for 2 people) are eligible.

If you meet the requirements and are in need of a fan, call the senior center at 429-1239.

Fans will not be given out on the day of the Fan Drive.