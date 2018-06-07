Former coach accused of inappropriate contact with teen due in court

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A former Decatur public schools coach accused of sending inappropriate messages to a teen is due in court.

Dylan Nunn sent messages to the 14-year-old girl through SnapChat, police said.

Nunn was the freshman girls basketball coach at Eisenhower High School.

According to court records, there will also be a hearing to modify Nunn's bond.

It is currently set at $60,000.