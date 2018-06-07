City of Decatur considering more new developments

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A new medical office building and possibly a new restaurant could be coming to Decatur.

The Decatur City Plan Commission approved a rezoning petition for the corner of Mound Road and U.S. 51. Three homes spread across four lots will be torn down to make room for the project.

With the City Plan Commission's approval, the project now moves to the Decatur City Council for a vote. The project should be on the agenda within the next two weeks.

This part of Decatur has been a hotbed for new development. Just a few blocks west, a new fire station will occupy the corner of Mound and Greenridge Drive. To the north, a Chipotle and strip mall will pop up along U.S. 51 and Ash Avenue. The city council has already approved both projects.