Scovill Zoo offers free admission on Thursdays

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - You can get into the Scovill Zoo for free today!

If you are looking for a great Thursday activity, the zoo is offering free admission.

This is the first of free zoo days throughout the summer and early fall.

If you are not able to make it today, the zoo will hold free admission every Thursday until mid-October.

