Some Narcan kits recalled

(WAND) - The manufacturer of opioid overdose antidote nalaxone has issued a recall.

Nalaxone is sold under the brand name Narcan and is being recalled, because of "loose particulate matter in the syringe."

The recall affects an older version of the drug that may still be in atomizer kits.

If you have an older kit, contact the business or institution who gave you the kit to get it replaced.

Most law enforcement agencies and hospitals use the nasal spray version of the drug which is not affected.

There have been no reports of adverse effects from using a recalled product.

The affected dosages have lot number of 72680ll and 76510ll. They were sold to wholesalers, distributors and hospitals in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and Guam between February 2017 and February 2018.