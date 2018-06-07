Female lawmakers demand independent review of Madigan's office

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A group of lawmakers says allegations about sexual harassment should mean an independent review of House Speaker Mike Madigan’s office.

Reps. Kelly Burke of Oak Lawn, Ann Williams of Chicago and Deb Conroy of Villa Park are backing the push a day after Madigan said he would hire an investigator to review operations in the House. The women are part of the new House Democratic Women’s Caucus.

The representatives say the “culture surrounding Illinois government and politics must change”.

Madigan’s former chief of staff, Tim Mapes, resigned this week after accusations surfaced of lewd comments and failure to handle sexual harassment complaints properly. Mapes was the second Democratic leader forced out in less than one week.

A Madigan spokesman declined to give a comment to The Associated Press, claiming he had not seen the statement from the caucus.