Dixon school shooting suspect pleads not guilty

DIXON, Ill. (WAND) – A teen charged with firing gunshots in a high school chose to plead not guilty.

Matthew Milby Jr., 19, is accused of using the semi-automatic rifle on May 16, as students prepared for graduation in the Dixon High School gym. Police say he fired at a gym teacher at one point, before school resource officer Mark Dallas chased him.

Officers say Dallas and Milby exchanged fire during the chase, with Dallas shooting the suspect in the should and hip.

Milby filed the not guilty plea Thursday in Lee County.

A pretrial conference in his case is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Friday.